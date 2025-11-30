TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Teacher with 8-week-old baby pleads guilty to having sex with her student, 15. “Rae claimed to have been unaware that the boy was underage, despite the fact that he was a student at her school, according to reports. . . . Rae pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenage boy, possessing child abuse material, grooming a child for unlawful sexual activity and committing an act with the intention of perverting the course of justice, the ABC reported.”