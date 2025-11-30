I REMEMBER WHEN WE WERE SUPPOSED TO BE AGAINST RACISM AND ELIMINATIONIST RHETORIC:
It needs to stop https://t.co/WN2BZdKumH
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2025
I REMEMBER WHEN WE WERE SUPPOSED TO BE AGAINST RACISM AND ELIMINATIONIST RHETORIC:
It needs to stop https://t.co/WN2BZdKumH
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.