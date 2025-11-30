REMEMBER APOLLO 8? That was the December 1968, mission that saw astronauts Frank Borman, William Anders and James Lovell become the first men in history to orbit the Moon. Something else memorable happened on Christmas Eve during that mission that may well say something about why to this day America is the only nation to succeed in such a mission.
