STAY TUNED: Pass the Popcorn: Kash Patel Has Intriguing News About Comey Case and Those ‘Burn Bags.’ “We reported at the end of July on the stunning news that they found a room at the FBI with the bags, which had Russia probe documents in them. That raised a lot of questions as to what might be in those documents. Patel said all of that information is going to come out, so that we will be able to see it.”