K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: The Ideological Erosion of College Readiness. “The report points to pandemic disruptions, the removal of standardized tests like the SAT, and grade inflation masking academic weakness. But these are symptoms, not causes. The deeper problem is an ideological takeover of America’s K-12 system — an approach that dismisses standardized tests as ‘products of white supremacy’ and inflates grades to preserve the illusion of success. It’s an approach that relies on a teaching philosophy that promotes activism in the classroom for causes like decolonization (‘down with America’) and anti-racism (solving racism with more racism), all at the expense of core academic proficiency.”