THIS CAUGHT MY ATTENTION AND MADE ME WONDER SOMETHING: What we don’t know about mother’s milk. (It’s a TED talk)

What it made me wonder: apparently Mother’s Milk is not the same for everyone. It’s not a “formula” as is implicated by what we call artificial baby food, as though there were a single, scientific formulation.

America had problems with obesity and chronic illness earlier (the rest of the world has caught up about a generation later, tbf. It’s not super-visible yet because those people haven’t hit older years in numbers) and I wonder how much of it is because such a massive number of my generation was bottle fed by “scientifically designed” formula. I don’t have the means or ability to test it, but it might be worth looking at.