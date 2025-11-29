THERE: I FIXED IT. From Ed Driscoll’s earlier posting, I’m surpised they didn’t catch this.
Oh, wait…no I’m not.
November 29, 2025
THERE: I FIXED IT. From Ed Driscoll’s earlier posting, I’m surpised they didn’t catch this.
THERE: I FIXED IT. From Ed Driscoll’s earlier posting, I’m surpised they didn’t catch this.
Oh, wait…no I’m not.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.