FACT CHECKING THE “FACT CHECKERS:” WaPo Worried the WH’s Media Bias Hall of Shame Site Ramps Up Attacks on Outlets and Reporters.
The Trump @WhiteHouse is holding the Fake News accountable like never before.
VISIT ➡️ https://t.co/9HDwjCK9dw pic.twitter.com/fuFYCKRIKP
— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 28, 2025
The entire legacy media — led by the Post — created their own “fact check” departments to serve the same function as the Trump admin’s “Hall of Shame.”
Sure feels like turnabout is fair play here. https://t.co/pB6sqjLN6D
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 29, 2025