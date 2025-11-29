THIS IS PROBABLY GOING TO BECOME A TREND: NYC serial spitter bloodied in street-style justice during epic beatdown: ‘Worse than jail.’ “Anthony Caines — the sicko busted by the NYPD for allegedly spitting in the faces of white women who passed him in Williamsburg — has apparently been on the receiving end of some street-style justice. Video footage shared on social media showed two men beating and kicking a man who appeared to be accused spitter Caines, 45, outside of a hair salon on Sixth Street. . . . Caines, curled up on the sidewalk in a defensive fetal position, is dealt multiple blows by the two attackers, whose faces are never shown.”

Ultimately, the police aren’t there to protect society from criminals. They’re there to protect criminals from society.