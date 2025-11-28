MAKE THEM PAY: Kemp signs bill that could allow Trump to recover Georgia election case costs: Law also will create new system to compensate wrongfully convicted people.

Reader (and bigshot Atlanta attorney) John Steakley writes: “So let me get this straight: Fani funnels $750k of taxpayer dollars to her paramour for a hopeless case against DJT. She gets caught and tossed off the case, but Democrat voters in Fulton County re-elect her anyway. And now the voters will likely get stuck with the bill for Trump’s legal fees spent defending against Fani’s hopeless case. Meanwhile, Fani pays nothing out of her own pocket, her paramour gets to keep the $750k, and Fani still has her job, salary, and benefits until at least 2028. (And let’s be honest: probably beyond 2028.). Gooder and harder, Atlanta.”