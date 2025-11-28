LOL, JILL FILIPOVIC:
Is this you, meting out collective identity-based punishment on white working-class men? https://t.co/jOkecmIG1P pic.twitter.com/j8QfdG6nxs
— RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) November 28, 2025
LOL, JILL FILIPOVIC:
Is this you, meting out collective identity-based punishment on white working-class men? https://t.co/jOkecmIG1P pic.twitter.com/j8QfdG6nxs
— RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) November 28, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.