HE’S 100% RIGHT ABOUT THAT.

The power of the hate that the mildly educated white has for the poor white could power a thousand suns. In actual reality, it is the most vile and most damaging form of bigotry in contemporary America, and the only one which has no name. https://t.co/SqRi96wfGJ — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) November 28, 2025

Marcus’s characterization of the GOP is also wrong, as it’s increasingly the multiracial working class party now. Dems are becoming (have become?) the party of billionaires, pretentious midwits, and welfare recipients.