HMM. SUBJECTIVELY I DIDN’T REALLY FEEL LIKE I WAS AGING UNTIL THE PAST YEAR. Scientists Reveal Turning Point When Your Body’s Aging Accelerates. Lately I’ve noticed an increase in aches and pains and a general slowing down. Some of that may be the iron deficiency, though, as I’ve felt more energetic since the infusions.
