KURT SCHLICHTER: Seditionist Blue Falcon Democrats Stunned to Be Held Accountable for Their Behavior. “The problem with getting a free pass on your responsibilities is that, after a while, you begin to think that you don’t have any. That’s what’s happened to the Democrats. They’ve gotten so used to thinking the rules don’t apply to them because ORANGE MAN BAD that when the rules do get applied to them, it feels like outrageous oppression. Take the ‘illegal orders’ video, a combination of stupidity, narcissism, treachery, and blue falconry rarely equaled even by the low standards of the Dems. . . . I would normally let it be handled in the political arena. But these aren’t normal times, thanks largely to Captain Mark Kelly et al. I have to fall back on the threshold question – what’s the rule? The new rule, supported by all six of these people, is to use the legal system to target political opponents. Would they give Trump or any of his folks a pass? We know the answer because they not only did not do so, but actively invented crimes to harass them. Well, there can only be one rule. I didn’t want this to be the rule, but they overruled us. So they can choke on their new rule. . . . But that is a political analysis, not a legal analysis. Let me provide one; you can weigh my credentials as a retired colonel with command experience and a lawyer with 30+years of experience. This investigation is not frivolous because a potential charge lies here. This is not, like the ‘crimes’ of Donald Trump, a frame job manufactured out of whole cloth. . . .The problem for Captain Kelly is that it’s clear to all but the willfully obtuse that his stupid video was a transparent attempt to undermine President Trump, our elected commander-in-chief.”

