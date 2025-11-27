STAGE FOUR IS A MILLION ARMED TRUMP SUPPORTERS SHOW UP IN WASHINGTON, DC AND SHOOT EVERYONE WHO GETS IN THEIR WAY:

RE: Color Revolutions There are three phases to a Color Revolution. It's important to understand this so you can see how the actions of the Sedition 6 fit into this pattern. PHASE ONE:1⃣ -Form underground opposition networks. -Create strong slogans and powerful information… pic.twitter.com/X8SAtBDCee — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 27, 2025

Seriously, “color revolutions” work in countries where the government in power has no strong base of popular loyalty. That’s not the case here, and lefties have been giving people on the right reasons to want to shoot them for decades. My advice is, don’t give them a really big one.