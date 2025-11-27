November 28, 2025

STAGE FOUR IS A MILLION ARMED TRUMP SUPPORTERS SHOW UP IN WASHINGTON, DC AND SHOOT EVERYONE WHO GETS IN THEIR WAY:

Seriously, “color revolutions” work in countries where the government in power has no strong base of popular loyalty. That’s not the case here, and lefties have been giving people on the right reasons to want to shoot them for decades. My advice is, don’t give them a really big one.

Posted at 6:00 pm by Glenn Reynolds