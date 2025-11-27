WHILE ELECTING DEMOCRATS IS JUST IMMORAL AND ROCK-BOTTOM STUPID: Chicago Mayor: Incarcerating Violent Criminals Is ‘Racist, Immoral, and Unholy’.
Okay, judging by this specimen, it might also be suicidal and civilization maiming.
