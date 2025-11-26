November 26, 2025

WHEN WILL ENOUGH BE ENOUGH FOR AMERICA? Today’s vicious terrorist attack in the nation’s capital should focus everybody’s mind on the reality that more such attacks are all but certain. I’ve been away from Substack for awhile, but this day cries out for courage, common sense and a willingness to face cold, hard, terrifying facts.

Posted at 9:10 pm by Mark Tapscott