CRIME AND PUNISHMENT:
Crime is extremely concentrated in a small number of individuals who repeatedly harm others https://t.co/aVZM82Gkmy
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2025
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT:
Crime is extremely concentrated in a small number of individuals who repeatedly harm others https://t.co/aVZM82Gkmy
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.