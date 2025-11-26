ALIENS: Odd-looking rock on Mars is totally alien to the Red Planet, Perseverance rover finds. “NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover recently came across an odd rock, dubbed ‘Phippsaksla,’ that is unlike anything else the robot has found on the Red Planet. It turns out that it probably isn’t from our neighboring world and likely crashed on Mars instead.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.