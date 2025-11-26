TREASON: Let’s Not Forget About Milley. “You’ll recall that, apropos of nothing, Milley contacted his counterpart in the Chinese military to assure him that the U.S. would not attack China during the change of regime process. Why he even considered this a possibility is a mystery. He evidently convinced himself – or was convinced by the likes of Nancy Pelosi – that Trump would start a war in order to prevent Slow Joe from taking office, and fancied himself to be something along the lines of a Wehrmacht officer in the Ludwig Beck Group defying Hitler. Of course, nothing of the sort happened. It was merely another scam, like the Jan. 6 police riot and the faux impeachments, to smear Donald Trump’s reputation to the point where he’d never run for anything again. That worked out, didn’t it? But Milley did get to walk, although what he did was so close to actual treason that you’d need a hundred-page exegesis from Thomas Aquinas collaborating with Maimonides to figure out the difference.”