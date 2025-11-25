RUNNING THE NUMBERS: are discovering that as a family’s income rises from $40k to $100k/year they get poorer thanks to the way government programs/subsidies end: Part 1: My Life Is a Lie. How a Broken Benchmark Quietly Broke America.

The biggest problem with that article: it thinks everywhere in America is the same. I’m perfectly willing to believe you are poor in New Jersey at 140k salary. But what about the rest of America, where people can live decently on half that.

The solution, other than stopping government intervention is to do away with the ridiculous Return to the Office policies!