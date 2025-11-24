BLOTTING OUT THE SUN? WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?

Oh, yes, anthropogenic climate change isn’t completely a fraud. The climate does change, and our activities do affect that. The question sensible people ask is this: Is our impact worth changing our modern, comfortable lifestyles over? The answer sensible people arrive at is “no.”

But that doesn’t stop the scolds from cooking up bad ideas, like scattering stuff in the upper atmosphere to partially block out the sun. We’ve seen this proposed before, but now there’s a company that’s actually talking about doing it.

They’re calling this “Project Stardust.”

Janos Pasztor was conflicted. Sitting in his home office in a village just outside Geneva, he stared into the screen of his computer, where a bizarre Zoom call was taking place. It was Jan. 31, 2024. The chief executive of an Israeli-U.S. startup, to whom Pasztor had only just been introduced, was telling him the company had developed a special reflective particle and the technology to release millions of tons of it high into the atmosphere. The intended effect: to dim the light of the sun across the world and throw global warming into reverse. The CEO wanted Pasztor, a former senior United Nations climate official, to help. The company called itself Stardust Solutions. Pasztor, a deliberate and self-assured Hungarian with thick, arched eyebrows that give him the appearance of a mildly perturbed owl, was stunned by the seriousness of Stardust’s operation. He had long been expecting that some company would try this. But the emergence of a well-financed, highly credentialed group represented a shocking acceleration for a technology still largely confined to research papers, backyard debates and science fiction novels.

Science fiction novels are where this stupid idea should stay — as a precautionary tale, only.