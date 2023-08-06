TRANQUILITY BASE HERE; THE EGO HAS LANDED: George Soros Thinks He is “Some Kind of God” and That Made Him Uncomfortable Until He “Started Living It Out.” No Really, He Said This.

It seems that Soros believes he was anointed by God.

“I fancied myself as some kind of god …” he once wrote.

“If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood, which I felt I had to control, otherwise they might get me in trouble.”

When asked by Britain’s Independent newspaper to elaborate on that passage, Soros said, “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.”

Since I began to live it out.

Those unfamiliar with Soros would probably dismiss the statement out of hand. But for those who have followed his career and sociopolitical endeavors, it cannot be taken quite so lightly.

Soros has proved that with the vast resources of money at his command he has the ability to make the once unthinkable acceptable. His work as a self-professed “amoral” financial speculator has left millions in poverty when their national currencies were devaluated, and he pumped so much cash into shaping former Soviet republics to his liking that he has bragged that the former Soviet empire is now the “Soros Empire.”

Now he’s turned his eye on the internal affairs of the United States. Today’s U.S., he writes in his latest book, “The Bubble of American Supremacy,” is a “threat to the world,” run by a Republican Party that is the devil child of an unholy alliance between “market fundamentalists” and “religious fundamentalists.”

We have become a “supremacist” nation.

“Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad,” Soros once confided on British television.

“In fact, my grandfather was actually paranoid. I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”