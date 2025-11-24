“TWILIGHT OF THE PAKISTANI RAGE FARMER:” Foreign Rage Farmers Exposed by X in Major Update.

For the most part, the fraud appears to be incentivized by basic economics, as evidenced well by this intra-Nigerian soccer-based slop farm, for example, which basically just interacts with itself, farming engagement in a fairly straightforward grift. Attention is money on social media, and politics is just a good way to get it. Then, the reality of global economics naturally pushes this shit to the third world. A few hundred dollars for content doesn’t get you very far in California, but for a Bangladeshi who doesn’t care about the devolving political climate in America? That money is life changing. So here we all are, in Slop World hell.

Now, internet sleuths are uncovering new frauds every minute or so, and I will undoubtedly, even with the enormous list I am about to present, miss important accounts. A few of these people may possibly have some sort of believable defense, which they haven’t yet provided. But let’s take a first look at what we’ve learned so far.

Revealed frauds, which is to say specifically an account that frames itself as operating from one country actually operating from another, have fallen into a handful of embarrassing buckets.

I’ll start with one of the most popular genres, and the genre that seems to have most badly burned the press: Gaza content.

This Palestinian news network is operating out of Egypt. This huge influencer “from Palestine” is living in North Africa. Here we have a Palestinian, reporting on the war, who is actually living in Ireland. Here’s another living in Indonesia (he’s alive, he helpfully reported back in July, in case you were wondering). Here we have a live-tweeting father in Gaza… who is actually living in Poland. This one appears mostly a grift for money, which is an entire repulsive genre of content (with another example from Canada here, and another from India here). Though I guess we should have seen the “Gaza dad’s” exposure coming after he posted just two days ago that he and his kids were freezing to death in a tent in Gaza in… 60 degree weather.