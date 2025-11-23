WHOA: Major Foreign Propagandists Utterly Exposed After X Glitch Reveals Account Locations.
A temporary glitch on X led to a credibility bloodbath for a variety of foreign propaganda accounts that were either posing as Americans or lying about their locations in other ways.
Days prior, Head of Product Nikita Brier had announced a new feature revealing the origin and current location of users. When it rolled out, though, only account owners could view it. That all changed on Friday night, though. In what is assumed to have been a mistake, everyone’s origins and current locations were made public for about an hour before disappearing.
In one instance, it was revealed that one of Hamas’ biggest simps has been lying about being in Gaza.
The above was posted when it was 65 degrees at night (and 80 during the day), just to give you an idea of the kind of propaganda being spewed. For years, the above account has claimed to be reporting from the ground in Gaza. He’s made hundreds of posts pushing fake claims about genocide, famine, and his own supposed hardships. In reality, his account was created in the United Kingdom, and he’s currently residing in Poland.
More account locations revealed here:
Large anti-Trump account "Ron Smith" just self-deleted after it was revealed that the account is based in Kenya pic.twitter.com/L3A1ovN12Y
Almost every account claiming to be a “Native American” and fomenting hatred against White people is a foreigner, and almost all of them come specifically from Bangladesh. They’re all promoting off-site merch shops, and all have tens of thousands of followers. Very clear botting. https://t.co/wujycFnCUk pic.twitter.com/mTaIMrziTy
This is an absolutely massive story of foreign ops shaping our political and cultural discourse.
Will mainstream media even cover it? Will the set of influencers who fell for it look in the mirror?
Stay tuned! https://t.co/Vs5oPAEY0G
Great moments in projection:
There’s literally no panic at all.
We’re loving it. https://t.co/mVpXLMWlGW
UPDATE: The Daily Beast spins the story as being an issue entirely with the right: Top MAGA Influencers Accidentally Unmasked as Foreign Trolls.
And while the glitch has exposed ostensibly pro-MAGA trolls as being foreign actors…
I was reflexively disinclined to believe it was all foreign accounts promoting racism and anti-Semitism under the guise of the pro-Trump America First banner. That sounded too easy, and similar to the (now debunked) idea that all the Trump content on Facebook in 2016 was actually…
There is no GOP civil war about a country the size of NJ. It has all been Astroturfed by people who do not live in the United States of America and 5 to 7 people who think they are celebrities and can influence the direction of the entire conservative movement.
Totally fake.…
…it’s not just an issue on the right:
And he deleted his entire account – 😂 – 👇
@Ronxyz00 https://t.co/JSqLEXqRph
