MASS MIGRATION IS IN FACT A WEAPON DEPLOYED BY THE REMAINING MARXISTS AGAINST THE WEST: It was announced today that the United States has a general policy to discourage mass migration to the West from the Third World. Secretary Rubio released this policy, and Jim Ferguson in the UK has some excellent analysis. Finally!

They can’t face the west in the field of war. Not even Europe, much less the US. So they deploy mass movements of people with promises of spoils. That and disinformation is all they have left. Wickedly effective while the West chose to deafen itself to reason. But I think the times they are achanging.