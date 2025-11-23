I’M BEGINNING TO BELIEVE THAT LIBERAL WOMEN SECRETLY CRAVE THE HANDMAID’S TALE WORLD:
Gold pic.twitter.com/ISkU63VkNq
— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 22, 2025
It’s not so much a nightmare scenario as a fetish.
I’M BEGINNING TO BELIEVE THAT LIBERAL WOMEN SECRETLY CRAVE THE HANDMAID’S TALE WORLD:
Gold pic.twitter.com/ISkU63VkNq
— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 22, 2025
It’s not so much a nightmare scenario as a fetish.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.