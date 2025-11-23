AS MUCH OF A SCAM AS THE TIKI-TORCH NAZIS WERE:
So it turned out a large chunk of the Jew-hating crowd were foreigners, posing as Americans.
It’s almost like the woke-Right is just an astroturfed foreign op to fracture MAGA from within.
Israel derangement syndrome is a psyop to make Trump’s supporters turn on him.
— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) November 23, 2025
Related:
I suppose this is needed since people want to continue to pretend MAGA is ultra conservative. It isn't. I would be fine if it was as I lean in that direction, but the MAGA movement isn't. It's a big tent and contains all types of Americans. Ultra conservatives could never win…
— unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) November 23, 2025
UPDATE:
Greatest feature in a decade.
Everything is an Op. https://t.co/FfG5qsOysq
— Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) November 23, 2025
BREAKING: Thousands of “Palestinian” accounts posting daily about “starvation in Gaza” and “Israeli crimes” aren’t based in Gaza.
You have manipulated for over two years. pic.twitter.com/hHjRtG98tM
— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 23, 2025
🚨 Breaking: Israel just bombed Palestinian tents in Poland pic.twitter.com/3Hp9DOnZUU
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 23, 2025
“Everything is an op.”