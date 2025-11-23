SHINE ON LITTLE LIGHT, SHINE ON: Seeing the sheer number of people on the ‘American online right’ exposed to be foreigners is frankly relieving. Given many of these accounts have been actively stoking the flames of the little civil war we are having on the right at the moment, their locations being posted is huge. Go into any hot topic political conversation on twitter right now. Go into the comments. Find the most inflammatory comments pushing the hardest and the strongest on the most radical position. You’ll find them filled with people from Europe. India. The Philippines. The Middle East. Australia. Nigeria. Malaysia. I’m batting about 75% in being able to guess who is American and who is not.

