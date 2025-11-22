50-YEAR MORTGAGE DOA AMONG HILL AIDES: Their average age is 27, so many of the 12,000+ congressional aides working on Capitol Hill would in other years been among those buying their first home with a mortgage. But the proposal floated recently by President Donald Trump is going nowhere with Hill aides, according to the latest survey of opinion among this tremendously influential but almost invisible group.
