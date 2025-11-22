November 22, 2025

50-YEAR MORTGAGE DOA AMONG HILL AIDES: Their average age is 27, so many of the 12,000+ congressional aides working on Capitol Hill would in other years been among those buying their first home with a mortgage. But the proposal floated recently by President Donald Trump is going nowhere with Hill aides, according to the latest survey of opinion among this tremendously influential but almost invisible group.

Posted at 1:03 pm by Mark Tapscott