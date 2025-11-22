WHY ARE YOUNG MEN DROPPING OUT OF THE JOB MARKET? New data analyzed by the Institute for Family Studies (IFS) shows a sharp decline in the amount of time GenZers spending with friends, as well as a worrisome drop in the workforce participation rate among GenZ men. Oh, and the data further shows AI romance isn’t the thing among GenZers one might think from reading the MSM.
