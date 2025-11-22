REPORT FROM THE BLUE ZONES:
We're going to get another Iryna every month or so
Forever
and deportations won't fix it. https://t.co/foYQ0YhInk
— Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 22, 2025
This is clear anarchotyranny, and represents the intentional South Africanization of America
A longtime criminal attacked a law-abiding senior
Who was locked up? Never the criminal. But the guy who did everything right in life, and was attacked because his city refuses to lock… https://t.co/sqf6aZ4lmj
— Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) November 21, 2025