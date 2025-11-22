CHARM OFFENSIVE: Trump Played Mamdani Like a Fiddle. “Conservatives may roll their eyes in annoyance when the lamebrain left calls the president ‘literally Hitler’ for the 10 millionth time, but they’re not saying it with a smile and a wink. They’re deadly serious. They really, truly believe that Trump is ‘literally Hitler.’ It’s not a joke or a put-on. And here was their Boy Wonder — the Great Red Hope of the radical left — smiling and grinning and joking with Adolf freaking Hitler!”

UPDATE: