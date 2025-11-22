IF YOU’RE A PRAYING TYPE, PRAY FOR THEM: Armed men kidnap dozens of children from Catholic school. A security staffer was ‘badly shot’ during the attack.
And for those who are not praying types, keep their plight in the spotlight.
IF YOU’RE A PRAYING TYPE, PRAY FOR THEM: Armed men kidnap dozens of children from Catholic school. A security staffer was ‘badly shot’ during the attack.
And for those who are not praying types, keep their plight in the spotlight.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.