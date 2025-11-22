ALL OF IT INTERESTING, BUT IF YOU SKIM TILL YOU GET TO THIS POINT, YOU’LL FIND IT’S INTERESTING: On January 28th, eight days after taking office, President Trump signed Executive Order 14187, which ordered HHS within 90 days to report on “the existing literature on best practices for promoting the health of children who assert gender dysphoria, rapid-onset gender dysphoria, or other identity-based confusion.”
