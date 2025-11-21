THE WICKED FLEE WHEN NO ONE PURSUETH:
Trump: the punishment for sedition is hanging.
Democrats: how dare he threaten us!
What?
— Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) November 21, 2025
