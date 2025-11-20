VIRGINIA POSTREL: Why the Anti-Promethean Backlash? I suspect it has more to do with the betrayal of ordinary people by tech elites over the past couple of decades. When tech leaders are talking about the moral necessity of infecting people with ticks that will give them meat allergies to “save the planet,” it’s hard to be optimistic.
