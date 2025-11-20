RULING CLASS HATE HAS WRECKED AMERICA:

You guys burned the U.S. to the ground because you insisted Bush was literally Hitler.

Maddow's career as a commentator began during Bush/Cheney, when she'd frequently compare Cheney to the worst monsters in history (I was on her programs when she said it).

For so many liberals, Cheney is now rehabilitated despite regretting nothing: solely for opposing Trump: https://t.co/5ZMOg7HKHD

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 20, 2025