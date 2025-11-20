November 20, 2025

REICH SHOWS, AGAIN, WHY NOBODY LISTENS TO HIM ANYMORE: There was a time when Robert Reich was actually somebody who had something relevant to tell the nation. But it’s been all irrelevance since being Bill Clinton’s Labor Secretary. That said, according to Issues & Insights, Reich’s latest Substack mutterings about the sh-tty Trump economy merit a response. And it’s a doozy!

Posted at 6:14 pm by Mark Tapscott