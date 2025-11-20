REICH SHOWS, AGAIN, WHY NOBODY LISTENS TO HIM ANYMORE: There was a time when Robert Reich was actually somebody who had something relevant to tell the nation. But it’s been all irrelevance since being Bill Clinton’s Labor Secretary. That said, according to Issues & Insights, Reich’s latest Substack mutterings about the sh-tty Trump economy merit a response. And it’s a doozy!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.