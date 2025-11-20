HEARD OF THE NEW SHALE REVOLUTION? As is so often the case, Rod Martin is looking way ahead and pointing out the latest example of American technology working at its best when allowed to do so by a (mostly) free market.

Here’s a taste of why Martin sees the U.S. set to become an energy colossus beyond anything the Saudis ever dreamed of achieving:

“This new shale revolution doesn’t just pad Exxon’s quarterly numbers. It locks in America’s structural energy advantage. Our cost curve moves down and out. Our reserve base, in practical economic terms, grows. Our role as the world’s swing producer — in both oil and gas — becomes impossible to dislodge.”