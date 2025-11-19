DRAMA: Trump Signs Bill Authorizing Release of Epstein Files: Justice Department has 30 days to make unclassified documents available from its investigation. A friend writes:

In stately homes and boardrooms, there are important men shitting themselves as we speak.

OK, so how many take the plunge or put 9 grams through the gray matter before morning? How many banished, shunned. How many divorces? This will be interesting to watch.

That and of course the spectacular swan-diving demise of assorted lefty icons.

Theoretically should shut the Dems up for a while. (Spoiler, it won’t. Let the victimization begin! All Trump’s fault, of course. That and a high likelihood of concerted media/social media squelching/leaving alone.)

Harder with the Social Media Formerly Known As Twitter back in free speech zone, though.

As horribly divisive and disturbing as the past decade has been, it’s about to get fakking hilarious.

Oh, the sanctimony!