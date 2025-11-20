November 20, 2025

CHUY GARCIA AND THE CAREER POLITICIAN MODEL: Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-Ill.) got into Congress in 2018 when his predecessor favorably rigged the process. Now, Garcia just chose his successor by pulling the same stunt. Check out my latest at The Washington Stand on why the Founders are likely spinning in their graves.

Posted at 7:00 am by Mark Tapscott