TEACH WOMEN NOT TO LIE ABOUT SEXUAL ASSAULT: NY DoorDash driver arrested after sharing video of naked customer passed out in his own home. “She had been the one to contact cops, claiming she had been deliberately lured by the man, even though he appeared to be passed out in his own home. . . . However, Ring camera footage appears to show Henderson let herself into the man’s house, and police have said there is no indication she was encouraged to go in, let alone film.”