BUT THE POLITICAL SYSTEM CAN STAY IRRATIONAL — OR DISHONEST — LONGER THAN YOU CAN STAY SOLVENT. OR FREE. Victor Davis Hanson: Reality Caught Up to ‘Climate Change:’ The climate creed that once ruled unquestioned is cracking as energy needs, geopolitical reality, and basic science force the West to admit carbon isn’t dying anytime soon.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.