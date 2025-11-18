INSURRECTION!
Putting "international law" above the U.S. Constitution and American laws is insurrection, actually. https://t.co/wbE3KBzIoy
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 18, 2025
INSURRECTION!
Putting "international law" above the U.S. Constitution and American laws is insurrection, actually. https://t.co/wbE3KBzIoy
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 18, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.