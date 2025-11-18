MAYBE NOMINATE WOMEN WHO AREN’T AWFUL? “Maybe it would be better to ask this other question, my question: When will we ever get to evaluate a female presidential candidate as just another presidential candidate? We’ve been nudged too many times to pick the woman because she is a woman. It makes people wary. I mean, really, why was Kamala Harris foisted on us? So, yeah, she got ‘whomped.'”