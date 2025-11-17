21ST CENTURY QUESTIONS: Whither Matrons?

Our society needs matriarchs and patriarchs, or matrons and father figures, if you prefer. Young people are floundering, incompetent, badly educated, possessing few skills, and trained to see everyone born before them as stupid old boomers. What used to be a “generation gap” is now a yawning chasm.

Because of our non-parenting of the past two-three generations, the hierarchy has been inverted. We older people with experience are cast as the dummies, the stupid olds, who don’t know as much as a 20 year old. It’s pure inversion (remember, inversion is the basis of Cluster B/narcissistic/devil thinking).

This means that not only are young people ill-educated in politeness, decent dress, basic human communication skills, along with not knowing arithmetic and not achieving an adult reading level—they’re also hostile to the idea that they don’t know something, or that an older person can be a help to them.