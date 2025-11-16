OPEN THREAD: It’s the 55th Anniversary of Elton John’s 11/17/70 album. When I saw him perform a couple of years ago, he did some of those songs, with verve and gusto. He played and sang like a much younger man, but moved on stage with obvious stiffness. By contrast when I saw Paul McCartney the same year, his voice was clearly fading, but he moved like a much younger man.