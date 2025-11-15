THE DAYS OF MICROSOFT — THE DAYS OF ALL THE GIANTS — ARE PASSING: I’m going to connect two dots that have been active conversation topics on X recently. One is Microsoft corporate blather about Windows turning into an “agentic” OS stuffed with AI; the other is increasing hype around the Steam Machine from Valve. Reaction to the Microsoft trial balloon has been, to put it mildly, negative. People hear AI from Microsoft and think “Oh great – superintelligence to spam me with yet more ads and spyware.” (Think Clippy with vampire fangs.) Slightly more sophisticated users worry about prompt injection. As they should.

It’s like watching the dinosaurs die after the asteroid, with no idea what hit them.

Oh, yeah, and a link for the X-communicated.