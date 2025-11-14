NOBODY WANTED THE CASE BECAUSE IT’S A DOG: Special prosecutor assigned to Trump 2020 Georgia election case with uncertain future. “A special prosecutor was named to take over Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s (D) election interference prosecution of President Trump on Friday following Willis’s disqualification. Peter Skandalakis, the executive director of Georgia’s Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council (PAC), which was tasked with identifying a replacement, appointed himself after reporting an ‘inability’ to find someone else. ‘Several prosecutors were contacted and, while all were respectful and professional, each declined the appointment,’ he said in a statement. “